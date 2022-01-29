Discussing the Ending of Sing a Bit of Harmony

Discussing the Ending of Sing a Bit of Harmonyby Jacki Jing,
In his latest film Sing a Bit of Harmony, director Yasuhiro Yoshiura (of Time of Eve fame) returns once again to explore the intimacies of human-AI relationships, this time featuring Shion, an AI whose goal is to bring happiness to chronic loner Satomi. ANN's Jacki Jing spoke with Sing a Bit of Harmony's English voice cast Megan Shipman (Shion Ashimori), Risa Mei (Satomi Amano), Jordan Dash Cruz (Toma), Ian Sinclair (Gocchan) and ADR Song Director Brina Palencia about their own interpretations of the film's heartfelt ending.
SPOILER WARNING: The video below contains spoilers for the ending of Sing a Bit of Harmony
