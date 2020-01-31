Legend of Heroes: Zero no Kiseki Kai Game Launches on April 23, Legend of Heroes: Ao no Kiseki Kai Launches on May 28

Sony 's PlayStation Blog in Japan announced on Friday that Falcom's The Legend of Heroes: Zero no Kiseki Kai (Trails of Zero) PlayStation 4 game will launch on April 23, and The Legend of Heroes: Ao no Kiseki Kai (Trails of Blue) PS4 game will launch on May 28.

The ports of the original The Legend of Heroes: Zero no Kiseki and The Legend of Heroes: Ao no Kiseki PlayStation Portable games will offer a 60fps frame rate in high definition, fully voiced main stories, upgraded sound quality, and a "high-speed skip mode" for the stories.

The original The Legend of Heroes: Ao no Kiseki shipped for PSP in September 2011, and The Legend of Heroes: Ao no Kiseki Eolution port launched for PlayStation Vita in June 2014. The game is a sequel to the The Legend of Heroes: Zero no Kiseki game, which launched for PSP in September 2010 and for PS Vita as The Legend of Heroes: Zero no Kiseki Evolution in October 2012.

The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki (Trails of the Beginning), a new game in The Legend of Heroes' Trails series, will launch for PS4 in Japan this summer.

Source: Sony's PlayStation Blog via Hachima Kikō