Dead Dead Demon's Dededededestruction's Inio Asano Publishes 'What if Tokyo' 1-Shot Manga

This year's 35th issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Spirits magazine published a new one-shot manga by Inio Asano ( Dead Dead Demon's Dededededestruction ; pictured right) titled "Moshimo Tokyo" ("What if Tokyo") on Monday.

In a message accompanying the manga, Asano explained that he created the one-shot for display at an art exhibit in August, but the exhibit has since been delayed. Asano added that he finished the draft for the manga in February, before much of the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). He observed that what had started out as a "What if Tokyo" scenario has now become "Normal Tokyo." He added that even though the art exhibit was delayed, the manga would lose its meaning if it did not debut this summer. So, the magazine published the one-shot, with Asano only revising a few lines. He ended his message by saying that what is "normal" has faded into the past, but he still hopes that people can reclaim some sense of normalcy sooner rather than later.

Asano launched the Dead Dead Demon's Dededededestruction manga in Big Comic Spirits in April 2014. Shogakukan ship the manga's ninth volume in December 2019. Asano has put the manga on hiatus several times since July 2014.

The series revolves around the strange everyday life of the very ordinary high school girl Kadode Koyama, her friend Ouran Nakagawa, and others in a world where a giant mothership has appeared over Tokyo.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English. Viz Media has published Asano's previous series Solanin , What a wonderful world! , and Goodnight Punpun . Fantagraphics Books published Asano's horror manga Nijigahara Holograph in 2014, and Vertical Comics published Asano's A Girl on the Shore manga in 2016.