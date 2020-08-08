Atelier Mimina's Giraffe and Annika Indie Adventure Game Launches for Xbox One on August 27

The Microsoft Store and the official YouTube channel for Japanese indie developer Atelier Mimina's Giraffe and Annika 3D adventure game revealed on Wednesday that Playism will launch the game for Xbox One on August 27.

The game will launch for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in North America on August 25, Europe on August 28, and Oceania on September 4.

The game is getting a digital release and a limited-edition physical version. The limited edition includes the game, soundtrack, art book, patch set, and collector's box.

PLAYISM launched the game on PC via Steam on February 18. The game has English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese language options.

The game was originally slated to launch in the first half of 2019.