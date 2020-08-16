Inio Asano's Dead Dead Demon's Dededededestruction Manga Goes on Hiatus, Returns in Winter

This year's 38th issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine revealed on Monday that Inio Asano 's Dead Dead Demon's Dededededestruction manga will go on hiatus and resume this winter.

The series revolves around the strange everyday life of the very ordinary high school girl Kadode Koyama, her friend Ouran Nakagawa, and others in a world where a giant mothership has appeared over Tokyo.

Asano launched the series in Big Comic Spirits in April 2014. Shogakukan shipped the manga's ninth volume on December 26. Asano has put the manga on hiatus often since July 2014.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English. Viz Media published Asano's previous series Solanin , What a wonderful world! , and Goodnight Punpun . Fantagraphics Books published Asano's horror manga Nijigahara Holograph in 2014, and Vertical Comics published Asano's A Girl on the Shore manga in 2016.