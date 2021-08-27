×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Netflix Lists Baki Hanma Anime in September

posted on by Alex Mateo

Netflix is listing that TMS Entertainment's Baki Hanma anime.will debut worldwide in September.

Baki Hanma will be the third Baki series on Netflix, and a sequel to the recent Baki: Dai Raitaisai-hen series.

Netflix describes the anime:

The story finally unfolds into a full-blooded clash between Baki Hanma and his father, Yujiro Hanma, who is known as the "strongest creature on earth." The climax of the Baki universe, which depicted the "strongest parent-child brawl in history of the world" in the original manga, has been adapted into the long-awaited anime!

Nobunaga Shimazaki is returning to play lead character Baki Hanma.

Source: Email correspondence

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

Daily Briefs homepage / archives