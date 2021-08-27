News
Netflix Lists Baki Hanma Anime in September
posted on by Alex Mateo
Netflix is listing that TMS Entertainment's Baki Hanma anime.will debut worldwide in September.
Baki Hanma will be the third Baki series on Netflix, and a sequel to the recent Baki: Dai Raitaisai-hen series.
Netflix describes the anime:
The story finally unfolds into a full-blooded clash between Baki Hanma and his father, Yujiro Hanma, who is known as the "strongest creature on earth." The climax of the Baki universe, which depicted the "strongest parent-child brawl in history of the world" in the original manga, has been adapted into the long-awaited anime!
Nobunaga Shimazaki is returning to play lead character Baki Hanma.
Source: Email correspondence