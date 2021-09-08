News
Star Wars: Visions Anime Shorts' New Visual Teases Main Leads
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Lucasfilm unveiled a new visual that assembles the main leads from its Star Wars: Visions anthology of animated shorts on Thursday.
The characters in the visual include the red lightsaber-wielding Ronin and companion droid R5-D56 ("The Duel"), the blond-haired Haru with red hair ornaments and the masked Vaan ("The Village Bride"), the boy-like T0-B1 droid from the short of the same name, the green-eyed villain Masago ("Akakiri"), the rabbit-like girl Lop and the short orange droid TD-4 ("Lop & Ocho"), Boba Fett ("Tatooine Rhapsody"). the lightsaber-wielding Karre and the mysterious red-lined masked character ("The Twins"), the blue lightsaber-wielding Dan ("The Elder"), and the blue lightsaber-wielding Juro ("The Ninth Jedi").
Star Wars: Visions will debut on Disney+ on September 22. The shorts included in the anthology, as well as their animation studios, include:
- "The Duel" by Kamikaze Douga
- "Tatooine Rhapsody" by Studio Colorido (Twin Engine)
- "The Twins" by Trigger
- "The Village Bride" by Kinema Citrus
- "The Ninth Jedi" by Production I.G
- "T0-B1" by Science SARU
- "The Elder" by Trigger
- "Lop & Ochō" by Geno Studio (Twin Engine)
- "Akakiri" by Science SARU
Disney previously described the project as "several of the leading Japanese anime studios offering a fresh and diverse cultural perspective" in 10 shorts this year.
Source: Comic Natalie