Bandai Namco Entertainment announced during the live "Million Theater Season ~Lovers Heart~" stream on Wednesday that The [email protected] Million Live! games' upcoming television anime is now slated for 2023. According to director Shinya Watada 's comment (as read by producer Wakako Hazama ), the anime will follow the growth from the initial stages of the theater of Mirai Kasuga and the other idols.

The anime's special event at AnimeJapan 2022 on March 27 will provide more information, as well as the full version of an anime prologue image music video, part of which is previewed below:

Shinya Watada ( Aikatsu Stars! film, Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE ) is directing the anime at Shirogumi Inc. , and Yoichi Kato ( Aikatsu! ) is overseeing and writing the series scripts.

Shirogumi Inc. recently released a 15-second video for the franchise , celebrating the fourth anniversary of The [email protected] Million Live! Theater Days game. Shirogumi Inc. also produced the below video when Bandai Namco Entertainment announced the television anime adaptation during the third anniversary of The [email protected] Million Live! Theater Days in 2020.

Namco Bandai Games released the game in 2013 as a spinoff of the main The [email protected] game series. The game initially featured the 765 Pro characters of the original series, as well as 37 new characters. The game allowed players to manage their own idol production company, and raise their idols' skills. The game then ended service in March 2018.

Bandai Namco Entertainment launched a successor to the game titled The [email protected] Million Live! Theater Days for iOS and Android devices in June 2017. The stage for the new game is a 765 Pro live theater, and it takes place in rooms such as the theater's office, waiting room, and greenroom. The game features the theater clerk character Misaki Aoba. In the game, players can communicate more with certain idols by touching them on screen. The game's solo and unit concerts feature rhythm games.

Source: Famitsu.com, The [email protected] franchise 's Twitter account! via Yaraon!



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.