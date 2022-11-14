Anime NYC 2023 Reveals November 17-19 Dates, Looks to Expand

The staff of Anime NYC revealed to ANN that next year's event will take place on November 17-19, 2023. The event will continue to have the same space that it has used in the past few years at New York City's Javits Center. However, the staff is trying to expand the convention into the full Javits Center, as opposed to just part of it, in the future. As an alternative, they are looking into adding nearby venues in the Hudson Yards and Times Square neighborhoods. More information will be revealed in early 2023.

This year's Anime NYC event is scheduled to take place on November 18-20 at New York City's Javits Center.

Anime NYC will screen the world premiere of the High Card anime with original authors Homura Kawamoto and Hikaru Muno , and producer Hiroki Okamoto . Crunchyroll will also screen the world premiere for the Trigun Stampede anime's first episode at the event. The company will also screen the world premiere of the first two episodes of Tomo-chan Is a Girl! television anime, and the U.S. premiere of the Laid-Back Camp the Movie ( Eiga Yurukyan△ ) anime film.

Source: Email correspondence