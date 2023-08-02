The Promised Neverland Manga Reaches Over 42 Million Copies in Circulation Worldwide

The official Twitter account of Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu 's The Promised Neverland manga announced on Tuesday that the manga has over 42 million copies in circulation worldwide. The manga also celebrated its seventh anniversary on Tuesday and posted a commemorative illustration:

© Kaiu Shirai, Posuka Demizu, Shueisha

Shirai and Demizu launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in August 2016, and the series ended in June 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 20th and final volume in October 2020.

Viz Media publishes the manga digitally and in print in North America. MANGA Plus also publishes the manga digitally in English.

An anime adaptation premiered in January 2019. Aniplex of America streamed the anime on Crunchyroll , Hulu , Funimation , and HIDIVE as it aired. Toonami began airing the anime in April 2019. The anime's second season was scheduled to premiere in October 2020, but was delayed to January 2021 due to the effect of the COVID-19 on the production.

A live-action film adaptation of the manga premiered in December 2020.