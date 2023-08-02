News
The Promised Neverland Manga Reaches Over 42 Million Copies in Circulation Worldwide
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official Twitter account of Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu's The Promised Neverland manga announced on Tuesday that the manga has over 42 million copies in circulation worldwide. The manga also celebrated its seventh anniversary on Tuesday and posted a commemorative illustration:
「約束のネバーランド」— 『約束のネバーランド』公式 (@yakuneba_staff) August 1, 2023
本日で連載開始より
7周年を迎えました！
世界累計4200万部超
改めて世界中の皆さまと出会えた
この７年に心より感謝です。
漫画、アニメ、実写映画はもちろん
制作進行中の海外ドラマ版も
ぜひ楽しみにお待ちください🦉✨#約ネバ #約束のネバーランド#祝7周年 pic.twitter.com/RtCQRznQQV
Shirai and Demizu launched the manga in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in August 2016, and the series ended in June 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 20th and final volume in October 2020.
Viz Media publishes the manga digitally and in print in North America. MANGA Plus also publishes the manga digitally in English.
An anime adaptation premiered in January 2019. Aniplex of America streamed the anime on Crunchyroll, Hulu, Funimation, and HIDIVE as it aired. Toonami began airing the anime in April 2019. The anime's second season was scheduled to premiere in October 2020, but was delayed to January 2021 due to the effect of the COVID-19 on the production.
A live-action film adaptation of the manga premiered in December 2020.
Source: The Promised Neverland manga's Twitter account