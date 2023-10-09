2nd Jujutsu Kaisen Stage Play Unveils New Visual of Cast in Costume

The official website for the stage plays of Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen manga unveiled a new visual for the second stage play on Tuesday. The visual features Ryūji Satō (center in visual below), Kazuaki Yasue (right), and Nonoka Yamaguchi (left) in costume as their characters Yūji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, and Nobara Kugisaki, respectively.

© 芥見下々／集英社／舞台「呪術廻戦」製作委員会

The second stage play will run in Hyogo and Tokyo from December 2023 to January 2024. The play will adapt the "Kyoto Goodwill Event Arc" and "The Origin of Obedience Arc."

Nonoka Yamaguchi is replacing Erika Toyohara as Nobara Kugisaki. The rest of the cast is returning from the first play.

The stage play stars:

Ryūji Satō as Yūji Itadori

as Yūji Itadori Kazuaki Yasue as Megumi Fushiguro

Nonoka Yamaguchi as Nobara Kugisaki

Sara Takatsuki as Maki Zenin

as Maki Zenin Fūma Sadamoto as Toge Inumaki

Takeshi Terayama as Panda

as Panda Yoshihiro Minami as Hanami

as Hanami Ryōsuke Miura as Satoru Gojo

Kensaku Kobayashi is returning to direct the play off a script by Kōhei Kiyasu.