Sasaki and Peeps Anime's 2nd Season Unveils New Visual

The live-streamed " MF Bunko J Natsu no Gakuensai 2024" ( MF Bunko J Summer School Festival 2024) event on Sunday unveiled a new visual for the second season of the television anime of writer Buncololi and illustrator Kantoku 's Sasaki and Peeps ( Sasaki and Pichan ) novels. The visual features the characters Otonari-san (voiced by Akari Kitō ) and Abaddon (voiced by Mutsumi Tamura ). Abaddon appeared in the first season's 12th and final episode.

The first season premiered on January 5 with a one-hour special on thechannel, and ended with its 12th episode. streamed the series in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.is also streaming an English dub.

Mirai Minato ( Masamune-kun's Revenge , BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. ) directed the anime at SILVER LINK. Deko Akao ( Higehiro , Komi Can't Communicate , Flying Witch ) wrote and oversaw the series scripts, and Saori Nakashiki ( The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! , Tales of Wedding Rings ) designed the characters.

Yen Press is releasing the novels in English, and it describes the story:

Even though Sasaki's droll corporate life is constantly filled with work, it leaves him tired and unfulfilled at the end of every day. In search of some companionship to fill the emptiness in his life, he visits a pet shop on a whim, not realizing he's about to change his life forever. After settling on an adorable bird and bringing it home...his new roommate reveals that it's actually an incredible sage from another world who promptly bestows Sasaki with supernatural powers as well as the ability to cross between worlds. All Sasaki wants to do is use these newfound powers to live in peace and comfort, but there are more than a few colorful characters who might get in the way of that...

Kadokawa began publishing the novel series in January 2021 with illustrations by Kantoku , and the novels are ongoing. The novels won the Tankōbon and the Novel categories of the 2022 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook.

