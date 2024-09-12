Spike Chunsoft Announces Opening of US, UK, EU Online Stores

Game developer Spike Chunsoft , Inc. announced on Monday the opening of its official online stores in the U.S., U.K., and E.U. The stores are now open for pre-orders for Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE Plus Lucid-Noir Limited Edition for Steam .

Availability of games will be dependent on region. As part of the launch, the U.S. store will have a limited sale of 10% off for purchases.

Spike Chunsoft and Tookyo Games ' Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE (Enigma Archives Rain Code/Chō Tantei Jikenbo Rain Code) game launches for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in the West on October 1. The game will also get a physical limited edition for Steam in North America and Europe on October 1. The game's Digital Deluxe Edition includes the game, the digital art book, and the digital soundtrack. The physical Lucid-Noir Limited Edition will include a voucher with the Steam code, an outerbox featuring artwork by Rui Komatsuzaki , a SteelBook case, a Spirited 6.5" Shinigami plush, the Noise of Neon Official Soundtrack CD, and a printed copy of the original novel "How to Be a Master Detective: A Halara Nightmare Case."

Source: Press release