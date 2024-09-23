×
Original Resident Evil 3: Nemesis Game Launches for PC via GOG on September 25

posted on by Alex Mateo

Image via GOG's X/Twitter account
GOG and CAPCOM announced on Monday that the Resident Evil 3: Nemesis game will launch on PC via GOG on Wednesday.

GOG added a bundle with the PC versions of the original Resident Evil, Resident Evil 2, and Resident Evil 3: Nemesis games in June. Players get access to the first two games on purchase, while they get access to Resident Evil 3 when it launches on the platform. Resident Evil 2 launched on PC via GOG on August 27.

Resident Evil 3: Nemesis launched in 1999 for the PlayStation console.

The Resident Evil 3 survival horror game launched for PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in April 2020. The release included the Resident Evil: Resistance online game, which was previously titled "Project Resistance." The remake crossed 3 million copies in circulation in February 2022 and launched for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S later that year. The game got a cloud version for Nintendo Switch.

Source: GOG's X/Twitter account via Gematsu

