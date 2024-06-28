Original Resident Evil, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3: Nemesis Games Launch for PC via GOG

Players get 1st game on purchase, receive other 2 games in late 2024

Image via Resident Evil's website ©CAPCOM

Resident Evil

Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil 3: Nemesis

GOG added a bundle with the PC versions of the original, andgames. Players will get access to the first game on purchase, while they get access to the latter two in late 2024.

The original Resident Evil game launched on the PlayStation console in 1996. A remake then appeared for the Nintendo GameCube in 2002. The Resident Evil remaster game launched for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and PC in January 2016. There is also a Nintendo Switch version. The game made The Strong National Museum of Play's Video Game Hall of Fame in 2024.

CAPCOM 's remake of the Resident Evil 2 survival horror game launched for PC, PS4, and Xbox One in January 2019. It then got releases for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in June 2022. The remake has third-person perspective gameplay (changed from the fixed camera angles of the original game), similar to the gameplay introduced in Resident Evil 4 . The game got a cloud version for Switch.

Resident Evil 3: Nemesis launched in 1999 for the PlayStation console. The Resident Evil 3 survival horror game launched for PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in April 2020. The release included the Resident Evil: Resistance online game, which was previously titled "Project Resistance." The remake crossed 3 million copies in circulation in February 2022 and launched for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S later that year. The game got a cloud version for Switch.

The latest entry in the franchise Resident Evil Village is the eighth entry in the survival horror game series. The game launched in May 2021 for PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC ( Steam and Stadia) platforms. The game crossed 8 million copies in circulation in June 2023.

Source: GOG via Siliconera