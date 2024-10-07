Kei Saikawa, Akira Takahashi's Hero Organization Manga Enters Semi-Weekly Release Schedule

Image via Shonen Jump+'s X/Twitter © Kei Saikawa, Akira Takahashi, Shueisha

Master Grape manga illustrator Akira Takahashi announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Sunday that the Hero Organization manga's release schedule will change to three continuous weeks with a one week break beginning with chapter 5 on October 20. Kei Saikawa writes the story for the series.

MANGA Plus publishes the series in English and describes the story:

In a near-future where humanity stands on the edge of extinction, we turn our gaze to the stars. But in the depths of space, a new menace looms—the 'Star Beasts.' To combat these creatures, warriors donning mechanical armor emerge as humanity's last hope. Prepare yourself for a groundbreaking mecha action saga, where breathtaking visuals meet an expansive universe. The battle for survival starts now!

Takahashi and Saikawa launched the series on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ platform on September 15.

Takahashi and Masahiro Totsuka ended the Master Grape manga in August 2019. Totsuka and Takahashi launched the manga in Monthly Shonen Sunday in October 2016. Totsuka was in charge of the story, and Takahashi drew the series.

