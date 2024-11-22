'Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf!' Anime Reveals TV Debut on January 10

Toei is currently previewing on YouTube an upcoming main promotional video for the anime based on Suzuki Makishima 's Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! ( Nihon e Yōkoso Elf-san. ) light novels, which reveals that the anime will debut on January 10. The main promotional video will release on November 28 at 6:00 p.m. JST (4:00 a.m. EST).

The description on this video states that the anime will debut on AT-X on January 10 at 10:00 p.m., before airing on MBS , TBS , and CBC 's Animeism programming block on January 10 at 25:53 (effectively January 11 at 1:53 a.m.). The anime will also air on BS11 starting on January 13.

The anime will star Yūsuke Kobayashi as Kazuhiro Kitase / Kazuhiho and Kaede Hondo as Marie. Other cast members include Yumi Uchiyama as Wridra and Rico Sasaki as Mewi.

Sasaki is also performing the opening theme song "Palette Days," and Nijisanji VTubers Kaede Higuchi and Kanae are performing the ending theme song "Yummy Yummy."

Tōru Kitahata ( Haganai NEXT , Hinako Note ) is directing the anime at studio Zero-G . Aya Yoshinaga ( Golden Kamuy , Durarara!! ) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts, and Madoka Hirayama ( Love Live! Sunshine!! , I Don't Like My Big Brother at All ) is the character designer and chief animation director.

J-Novel Club is releasing both the novels and their manga adaptation in English.