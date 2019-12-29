Kabaneri Voice Actors Tasuku Hatanaka, Sayaka Senbongi Announce Marriage

The agencies of voice actors Tasuku Hatanaka and Sayaka Senbongi announced on Sunday that the two have filed their marriage registration together. They thanked their fans for the support they have received thus far, and emphasized that they will continue their work as normal.

Hatanaka and Senbongi performed the two lead roles in Kabaneri in the Iron Fortress, Ikoma and Mumei respectively. They also voiced Flegel Reeves and Nifa in Attack on Titan .

Hatanaka is also known for voicing Yuma Tsukumo in Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal and Ushio in Ushio and Tora. Senbongi played Chitose Karasuma in Girlish Number and Haru in BEASTARS .

Hatanaka's agency is I'm Enterprise , while Senbongi belongs to Ken Production .

