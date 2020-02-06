Uta no Prince-sama Movie Nabs TAAF 2019 Anime Fan Vote

The Tokyo Anime Award Festival 2020 (TAAF) announced the Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom film as the winner of its TAAF 2020 Anime Fan Award. The idol franchise film was neck and neck with the Bloom Into You series last month but managed to pull ahead with 61,551. The poll, which ran until February 3, allowed voters to participate once per day via Twitter. Overall, 551,491 votes were cast.

Bloom Into You dropped to sixth place, under Banana Fish , Sarazanmai , Eiga no Osomatsu-san , and Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion the Animation .

Qualifying anime were screened or aired between October 14, 2018 and September 30, 2019, for a total of 439 eligible anime works. TAAF's guidelines allow series that premiered before but aired through the release window. The top 20 results are listed below.

While it may not have won the fan vote, Demon Slayer did win the bulk of animation professionals' votes. The anime series was honored beside Makoto Shinkai 's Weathering With You film as the Anime of the Year. TAAF also handed individual awards for original work and screenplay, director, animator, background art, and music. Demon Slayer creator Koyoharu Gotouge took home the Original Work award and Akira Matsushima received the Animator Award for his work the series. Shinkai received the Director Award for Weathering With You .

Late art director Mikiko Watanabe , whose work was featured in many Kyoto Animation works like Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memories Doll and Sound! Euphonium The Movie - Our Promise: A Brand New Day , before her death in last year's horrific arson attack, was honored with the Background Art Award.

Acclaimed composer Yuki Kajiura ( Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel II. lost butterfly , Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld ) won the Sound and Performance Award.

The Tokyo Anime Film Festival will be held in Ikebukuro on March 13-16.

Source: TAAF via Nijimen