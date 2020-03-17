Aishiteruze Baby Creator Yoko Maki Draws One Piece Shōjo Manga-Style

Aishiteruze Baby and The Romantica Clock manga creator Yoko Maki is retired from drawing manga, but she's still active as an illustrator. On Monday, Bandai Namco Entertainment released an image drawn by her to promote the upcoming One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 game.

The image shows the characters of Eiichiro Oda 's classic pirate adventure manga depicted as high school students. Luffy channels his inner shojo manga male love interest by extending his rubber arm to perform an iconic "kabe-don" (wall slam) on Charlotte Linlin, who is interpreted by Maki as a petite and blushing high school girl. Luffy's action causes cakes and sweets to fly in all directions, while other female characters like Nami, Robin, Hancock, and Tashigi look on.

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 will debut for the PS4, Xbox One, and Switch in Japan on March 26, and then will debut in Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Americas for the same consoles plus PC on March 27.

Yoko Maki retired from the manga industry after her Kirameki no Lion Boy ( Sparkly Lion Boy ) manga ended in July 2019. Her other manga include Aishiteruze Baby , The Romantica Clock , Yamamoto Zenjirō to Mōshimasu , Star Blacks , Taranta Ranta , and Sora Sora . Her Aishiteruze Baby and The Romantica Clock series inspired television anime in 2004 and 2014, respectively.

The characters of One Piece were recently re-envisioned as high school students in Cup Noodle's "Hungry Days" animated ad series.

Source: 4gamer.net



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.