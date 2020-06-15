Interest
PlayStation 5 Design Inspires Sexy Anime Girl Fanart
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Details about the PlayStation 5 were announced through Sony's online reveal event on Thursday, and the console's design inspired hundreds of memes and fanart within hours of the showcase. Naturally, that includes numerous attempts to turn the PlayStation 5 into an anime girl from artists across the world. Here's a brief showcase of some of the art that's been floating around Twitter:
PlayStation 5 pic.twitter.com/tuK4rFJIEJ— 「Merry」 (@Merryweatherey) June 13, 2020
PlayStation 5 as a retro anime girl 🎮 pic.twitter.com/mvkFp1Lact— ✨Moxie (@moxie2D) June 12, 2020
PS5ちゃん pic.twitter.com/Lv7slPOimh— まめうさぎ (@mameusagi) June 12, 2020
PS5 娘化😍#擬人化 pic.twitter.com/kiXtEIMAR3— reisun (@JAJIlucky) June 12, 2020
PS5 又出了新的娘化图~ pic.twitter.com/lS7inBtiOp— XA技术不宅 (@xatest) June 15, 2020
PS5ちゃんDigi.ver & Wallpaper.ver to who loves this series,Thank you very much! pic.twitter.com/TqXR05Pj9C— Mechamania (@MHKchen) June 12, 2020
MechamaniaさんのPS5ちゃんのオマージュで、初音ミクさんで1枚。#PS5#初音ミク pic.twitter.com/dIJDazLLUJ— vivi PAPA(初心者P) (@vivipapaP) June 12, 2020
The artist MHK Mujun Hakase also released popular artwork of the PlayStation 5 on Pixiv, which in turn inspired more fanart such as the illustration below:
ps5 chan pic.twitter.com/YksMGGSZ1f— Gendo0032 (@Gendo0032) June 12, 2020
The event was originally scheduled for June 4 but was postponed to June 11 "to allow more important voices to be heard" in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests. The PS5 is slated to ship during this year's holiday season.
