Häagen-Dazs Japan Releases Animated TV Commercial

Ice cream brand Häagen-Dazs released its first animated commercial in Japan, which began playing on television on Friday. The brand's Japanese YouTube account posted a web version of the ad a week earlier:

The 15-second ad depicts an animated version of fashion model and actress Ayami Nakajō ( Fatal Frame , Nisekoi live-action films), who also provides the narration. She is shown enjoying a vanilla ice cream while gazing out into the city landscape. The ad also features the original song "La La Life" sung by Alisa ( Carole & Tuesday singer).

The ad will run in Japan until August 16. It promotes the rum raisin flavor, which was introduced a standard flavor in Japan from August 4.

Source: Häagen-Dazs official website