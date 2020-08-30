Demon Slayer High School Spinoff Gets Collaboration Café in September

Machi★Asobi CAFE will hold a collaboration event with Tales of a Demon Slayer Academy, an official spinoff of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga by the same creator, Koyoharu Gotouge . The event, titled "Tales of a Demon Slayer Academy~Demon's Banquet=Special Edition~", will be held from September 4 to October 4.

Tales of a Demon Slayer Academy started off as a spinoff omake included within the tankōbon volumes of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga, depicting the daily lives of the main cast in an alternate universe high-school setting. It was later featured in the next episode previews at the end of episodes 14 and 17 of the anime during its run between April and September 2019.

The collaboration with Machi★Asobi CAFE commemorates the August 26 release of the Blu-ray and DVD of "Demon's Banquet", Kimetsu no Yaiba : Demon Slayer first large-scale event that was held in October 2019. The limited-edition Blu-ray and DVD features an original drama reading with live-dubbing by the voice cast, amongst other goodies.

During the event, visitors will be able to purchase Tales of a Demon Slayer Academy-inspired limited-time drinks and merchandise like clear files, badges, original keyframe postcard sets, and notepads. The "Demon's Banquet" Blu-ray and DVD will also be available for sale.

Sources: Nijimen, ufotable, Demon's Banquet product page