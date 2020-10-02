Let Eva-01 Take You Sightseeing Through Kyoto On Evangelion-themed Tram

Evangelion fans have a new attraction to look forward to on their next trip to Kyoto: a tram wrapped in the iconic colors of Evangelion Unit 01! Peculiarly named "Evangelion Kyoto Bus", the tram is part of a collaboration with Randen, the last surviving tram line in Kyoto, to commemorate the anime series' 25th anniversary.

Evangelion Kyoto Bus receives its grand opening on October 3 at Kyoto's Toei Uzumasa Eigamura (otherwise known as Toei Studio Park or Movie Land) and will run for a limited period of time. During its run, the tram will transport passengers between Shijo Omiya in the center of Kyoto city and Arashiyama, a sightseeing spot. The service dates and times of the tram will be irregular.

Additionally, a limited-time shop at Randen Arashiyama Station Center will be selling collaboration-exclusive items like cookies, keychains and clear files.

Special character-themed drinks, such as Shinji's Grape Cola, Asuka's Passionfruit and Mango Juice, and Rei's Calpis Yogurt, will also be available at the shop.

Moreover, admission fees to the Kyoto Arashiyama Music Box Museum (located near Randen Arashiyama Station) will be discounted for those who can present an Evangelion Kyoto Bus stamp rally sheet. Additional collaboration-exclusive merchandise like keyboard pouches and mugs are also available for sale at the museum.

Source: Comic Natalie