Re:Zero 's Rem and Ram are known for wearing French maid outfits to work, but even the most hard-working of maids need some downtime. The Village Vanguard Online Store has put up some frilly nightwear based on Rem and Ram's color scheme up for order.

Each outfit costs 8,800 yen (approximately US$85). If you order now, they are expected to ship from late December to early January.

Source: Anime! Anime!