Studio 4°C Gets Retrospective Art Exhibition in Los Angeles

Gallery Nucleus holds exhibit from February 6 to 21

The Alhambra-based art gallery/boutique Gallery Nucleus is holding a retrospective art exhibition for Studio 4°C in February. Artwork from various anime produced by the studio, including Children of the Sea , Genius Party , Mind Game , Eternal Family , and Extra , will be on display at the gallery from February 6 to 21. The exhibit will include animation key frames, background paintings, concept art, cels, and reproductions.

According to Gallery Nucleus, the event includes animation pencil drawings and cels never seen before in the U.S., nor have they ever been available for purchase.

An in-person reception will take place from 5pm - 9pm on February 6. Admission is free, although attendance must be booked in advance through the gallery's website. COVID health and safety protocols will be followed at the physical venue.

A virtual panel and Q&A will also be held during the exhibit period, although the date and time have not yet been announced. Ayumu Watanabe (Director of Children of the Sea ) will attend as a guest, along with others who have yet to be announced. Nucleus founder Ben Zhu will moderate the panel. Attendance is free for those who have purchased the Studio 4°C artbook, otherwise it will cost US$5.

Gallery Nucleus has also organized a Blu-Ray/DVD giveaway in partnership with GKIDS . A copy of Children of the Sea and Mind Game Blu-Ray/DVD will be given to two winners. To enter the draw for the first prize, purchase a virtual panel or any Studio 4°C -related merchandise from the gallery by February 21, 11:59pm. The second prize will be organized through the gallery's Instagram page, which will post instructions at a later date. Winners will be announced on February 23. More details can be found on the official website.

Studio 4°C is the studio behind the anime film adaptation of Daisuke Igarashi 's Children of the Sea manga . Children of the Sea opened in Japan in June 2019 and ranked at #5 in its opening weekend. GKIDS screened the film theatrically in North America in Japanese and English in 2019.

