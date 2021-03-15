AirAsia Airline Opens Auditions for English-Speaking Virtual YouTuber

Deadline is March 28

Malaysian airline service AirAsia opened auditions on Wednesday for an English-speaking Virtual YouTuber. Applicants must be female, aged 18 years or above, able to serve a one-year contract streaming a minimum of three days a week. The deadline is March 28.

The initiative is part of AirAsia's Project Kavvaii, which is a platform to showcase talents in Southeast Asia's VTuber community. Project Kavvaii will supporting talents on the business side of things, including searching for potential clients, tracking monetary channels from streams, and providing marketing support. The recruitment video can be watched below:

Interested persons can apply through the online form.

Virtual YouTuber agency hololive opened its second round of auditions for the hololive English group last month. Applications are open until March 26.

NIJISANJI, another popular Virtual YouTuber agency, held auditions for its first wave of performers for English-speaking countries in December.

Source: AirAsia official Twitter account