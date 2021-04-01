Interest
Burning Kabaddi TV Anime Updates Website, Twitter Account to Hindi Language for April Fool's Day
posted on by Kim Morrissy
The television anime of Hajime Musashino's Burning Kabaddi (Shakunetsu Kabaddi) sports manga gave a nod to kabaddi's Indian origins by updating its official website and Twitter account with Hindi language text.
【सूचना🔥】— टीवी एनिमेशन "धधकती कबड्डी" (@kabaddi_anime) March 31, 2021
टीवी एनिमेशन "धधकती कबड्डी" के बारे में अब से हिंदी में जानकारी दी जाएगी!
आप प्रमुख पृष्ठ का हिन्दी संस्करण भी देख सकेंगे! प्रसारण के लिए बने रहें! https://t.co/nElgLNDycj#धधकतीकबड्डी pic.twitter.com/yvkGOCRAE0
The anime will premiere on April 2 and will air on TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, TV Aichi, and on AT-X. Hong Kong content distributor MediaLink Entertainment Limited's Ani-One YouTube channel will stream the anime in South Asia on April 3 at 1:25 a.m. GMT +8.
The manga's story centers on first-year high school student Tatsuya Yoigoshi, a former ace soccer player who dislikes sports. He gets invited to join a team for the contact sport kabaddi. He scoffs at the idea at first but becomes interested after watching a kabaddi practice.