Burning Kabaddi TV Anime Updates Website, Twitter Account to Hindi Language for April Fool's Day

The television anime of Hajime Musashino 's Burning Kabaddi ( Shakunetsu Kabaddi ) sports manga gave a nod to kabaddi's Indian origins by updating its official website and Twitter account with Hindi language text.

The anime will premiere on April 2 and will air on TV Tokyo , TV Osaka , TV Aichi , and on AT-X . Hong Kong content distributor MediaLink Entertainment Limited 's Ani-One YouTube channel will stream the anime in South Asia on April 3 at 1:25 a.m. GMT +8.

The manga's story centers on first-year high school student Tatsuya Yoigoshi, a former ace soccer player who dislikes sports. He gets invited to join a team for the contact sport kabaddi. He scoffs at the idea at first but becomes interested after watching a kabaddi practice.