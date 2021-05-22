A Hatsune Miku x My Little Pony Figure Is on the Horizon

Say hello to Miku Pony

Hatsune Miku developer Crypton Future Media announced on Friday that it is teaming up with the My Little Pony brand. Part of the collaboration will involve the release of a figure developed through Kotobukiya 's " Bishoujo " line. It features an original design called "Miku Pony," designed by illustrator Shunya Yamashita ( Dai - Shogun - Great Revolution original character designer).

American toy company Hasbro first launched the My Little Pony toy line in 1981. In 2019, the brand partnered with Kobobukiya's " Bishoujo " series, which reimagines various comics, games, and film characters through a Japanese lens.

Hatsune Miku's collaboration with My Little Pony is the fifth in the "Miku World Collab" project between Hatsune Miku and popular IPs. Miku has previously collaborated with the following characters: Over Action Rabbit, Pusheen the Cat, Esther Bunny, and Mamuang.

Further information will be announced through the Hatsune Miku and Kotobukiya Twitter accounts at a later date.

Source: Press Release