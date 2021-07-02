35 Years After Maison Ikkoku's Ending, Kyoko Gets a Figure in Her Wedding Kimono

At long last, Maison Ikkoku 's Kyoko Otonashi is getting a 1/7 scale figure showing her in a shiromuku (traditional white wedding kimono). The figure will ship in February 2022, 35 years after the manga concluded its serialization with Kyoko and Godai's wedding.

The figure comes with detachable hair parts and wataboshi (hood). It can be pre-ordered in Japan through F:NEX's online shop until September 9, costing 23,540 yen (US$211).

Rumiko Takahashi 's Maison Ikkoku manga ran from 1980 to 1987 in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Spirits magazine. It is set in a boarding house called the Maison Ikkoku, and tells the story of Yusaku Godai, a student struggling to pass his university exams, and the young widow Kyoko Otonashi, who is the manager of the Maison Ikkoku. The manga has inspired an anime and a live-action drama.

Source: Comic Natalie