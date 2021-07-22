Sony Music Entertainment Opens Virtual YouTuber Auditions

People of any nationality can apply, but they must be living in Japan

Sony Music Entertainment launched auditions for its upcoming Virtual YouTuber project "VEE" on Tuesday. The company is looking for over 50 VTubers who can not only stream and create videos, but can also create music and be active as voice actors.

According to the project's audition page, people of any nationality over the age of 16 can apply, but they must be living in Japan. VTuber experience is not necessary, although applicants need to be able to guarantee that they can perform continuously for over a year. Gender is not a consideration.

VEE describes itself as "a new virtual talent development and management project that generously offers all our production and management knowledge, assets, and environment." It promises not to distinguish virtual talent from any of the company's other talent. It also promises that it will not take away a performer's name or character, claiming to "create an environment where you can continue to use your characters in a way that does not stop your activities, including careers that we cannot fully support." At the same time, VEE does not promise shortcuts for the big stage, urging aspiring talents to work hard to make their dreams come true.

Applicants are open until September 30.

