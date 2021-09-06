Voice Actor Miyu Irino Announces Marriage

It honestly sucks having to come down this hard on this reboot. Shaman King was one of my first big introductions to the world of anime and manga proper, and I do think its story was more than strong enough to deserve a second shake.

― So Shaman King is a series with a pretty lengthy history. The manga began publication in Shonen Jump in 1998, and later received a 64-episode TV anime series in 2001 u...