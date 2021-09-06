Interest
Voice Actor Miyu Irino Announces Marriage
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Voice actor Miyu Irino announced through his agency's official website on Friday that he has gotten married. He thanked everyone for their support, and vowed to continue seeking new heights as both a live-action and voice-over actor, along with his musical career.
Irino was born in 1988, and gained notice at a young age when he played the male lead Haku in Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away in 2001. Irino's many roles include Shoya in A Silent Voice, Todomatsu in Mr. Osomatsu, Sora in the Kingdom Hearts games, Yuichiro Hyakuya in Seraph of the End: Vampire Reign, Akito Hyuga in Code Geass: Akito the Exiled, Takao in The Garden of Words.
Irino also performed in films and stage productions and sang in songs for Eyeshield 21, Kamigami no Asobi - Ludere deorum, Karneval, Model Suit Gunpla Builders Beginning G, Mr. Osomatsu, and You and Me. He formally started his career as a musical artist in 2009.
Source: Oricon via Hachima Kikо̄