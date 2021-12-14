Voice Actress Asami Tano Marries Actor Ryō Kitamura

Tano is best known for playing Saki Nikaidō in, Ninny Spangcole in

Voice actress Asami Tano , best known for playing Saki Nikaidō in Zombie Land Saga , Ninny Spangcole in Burn The Witch , and Akane Hino/Cure Sunny in Glitter Force ( Smile Pretty Cure! ), announced on her Twitter account on Monday that she has gotten married to the live-action and stage actor Ryō Kitamura .

In a handwritten message, she thanked her fans and vowed that she and her spouse will continue to apply themselves diligently to their work for as long as their limited human life spans can allow them to.

Tano was born in 1987, and was raised in the Hyogo Prefecture. Besides her roles in Zombie Land Saga , Burn The Witch , and Precure , she is also known for voicing Sarah Kazuno in Love Live! Sunshine!! and Chiharu de Lucia in The Pilot's Love Song .

Kitamura is known for playing Anji in the Tsumasaki no Uchū live-action film and Yagen Tōshirō in the Touken Ranbu live-action film and stage plays. He also has some anime voice acting roles, including Arashi Narukami in Ensemble Stars! and Saizou Kirigakure in Sengoku Night Blood .

Source: Comic Natalie