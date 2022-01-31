WWE's Sasha Banks Wears Sailor Moon Outfit at Royal Rumble

"She really taught me how to believe in myself, my own powers, and the powers of the universe and the moon. So still to this day, she is my favorite and I can't believe how much she's played a role in my life."

WWE wrestling star Sasha Banks showed off her Sailor Moon appreciation at the ring by appearing at the women's Royal Rumble on Saturday night in an outfit inspired by the anime. The wrestler returned from a foot injury earlier this month and was listed as the first entrant of the match.

The WWE posted a video of Banks's entrance:

Banks is a loud and proud Sailor Moon fan, who has spoken about the formative influence the series has had on her: "[ Sailor Moon protagonist Serena] really taught me how to believe in myself, my own powers, and the powers of the universe and the moon. So still to this day, she is my favorite and I can't believe how much she's played a role in my life."

[Via Miss Dream, ComicBook.com]