Tokyo Eyewear Store Offers Vash's Sunglasses from Trigun

Duo Ring, the mail order division of Tokyo eyewear store Shitsuji Megane eyemirror (Butler Glasses eyemirror), has collaborated with the Trigun anime to offer a reproduction of the distinctive sunglasses worn by protagonist Vash the Stampede.

The sunglasses are produced under the personal supervision of Trigun 's creator Yasuhiro Nightow , and carry the characteristic elements of Vash's sunglasses, such as the rippled frame and yellow-tinted lenses. The lenses can also be replaced with prescription lenses upon request.

The sunglasses cost 13,200 yen (around $114 USD) each and can be purchased at eyemirror's online store. Each purchase also comes with a specially designed case and lens cleaning cloth.

Shitsuji Megane eyemirror has also previously released glasses inspired by Touhou and Fate/stay night

Source: GameWatch