Crayon Shin-chan Celebrates 30 Years of Films With Tokyo Tower Event

The Crayon Shin-chan series is celebrating 30 years of animated films with a new event at Tokyo Tower , which will run from April 28 to May 8. It will center around Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Mononoke Ninja Chinpūden , which is also the series' 30th film.

The main deck of the Tokyo Tower will exhibit a life-sized panel of Hiroshi's iconic smelly socks. In addition, the venue will hold screenings of past Crayon Shin-chan films. The outdoor stairs will also display panels of Shinnosuke running at various spots. Visitors can receive a Crayon Shin-chan certificate for climbing up the stairs, and the highest point is a photo spot featuring the anime's characters.

Finally, Tokyo Tower 's Foot Town (located in the establishment's basement floor) will hold a "OLA Shinnosuke Festival" mini-exhibit focusing on the music, theme songs, and opening sequence videos from the Crayon Shin-chan anime. This area will also sell merch such as luminescent badges and T-shirts.

The Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Mononoke Ninja Chinpūden film opened in Japan last Friday. The film sees Shinnosuke as a ninja, and teases at the "mystery of Shinnosuke's birth."

Source: Comic Natalie