'86' Kids Take Time Off War For Summer Pop-Up Store

Dakimakura covers show off the contrast between their uniforms & beachwear

The characters of the 86 anime series are fighting in a seemingly perpetual war, but even child soldiers deserve a break sometimes. The Marui department stores in Shinjuku and Hakata will hold a summer-themed pop-up store this month and next, featuring the members of the Spearhead Squadron in slightly different attires from usual.

The store will sell acrylic key holders, badges, stickers, tapestries, acrylic stands, acrylic plates, A4 clear files, and even dakimakura covers. That last one features either Lena or Shin, dressed in prim and proper military uniforms on one side and beachwear on the other.

Customers who purchase over 3,000 yen (approximately US$22) worth of merchandise will enter a draw to win one of three extra novelty items: an acrylic board featuring the second cour's key visual (A Prize), a full set of six cards showing screenshots from the anime's final episode (B Prize), or just one randomly selected card from the set (C Prize). During the pop-up store's run, those who sign up for an Epos Card, a credit card offered by one of the Marui group's subsidiaries, will obtain the full set of cards for free.

The store will run from August 18 to 28 at the Shinjuku Marui Annex, and from September 17 to October 2 at the Hakata Marui. For those who can't make it to the physical venues, a selection of merchandise is available in Japan via mail order through Marui's online shop.

Source: Marui