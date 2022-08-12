Re:Zero Merch Accessories Contain Clever Character References

Emilia's bracelet incorporates her hairpiece, while Rem and Ram's use the ribbon on their headdresses

Gemstone and silver jewelry shop Stone Market opened preorders for a lineup of Re:Zero -themed bracelets on Monday, and they're appealing products for fashion-conscious fans: subtle enough not to clash with your outfit, but packed with character references for those with a discerning eye: firstly with their color palettes and secondly with the motifs in the gemstone. Emilia's bracelet incorporates her hairpiece, while Rem and Ram's use the ribbon on their headdresses as the motif.

The bracelets are available exclusively for order in Japan until September 4. Customers will obtain a free illustrated card and shopping bag along with their purchase.

In addition, Stone Market is temporarily reissuing its previous lineup of collaboration accessories. These include a ring that incorporates Emilia's hairpiece, a pendant and ring inspired by Beatrice's gorgeous ribbon, a silver ring and necklace with Echidna's butterfly hairpiece, and necklaces inspired by Frederica and Garfiel's blue stones.

The original lineup launched in March 2021, while the second part of the anime's second season was airing.

Source: Stone Market