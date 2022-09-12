New Bleach Season's Impressive Cast List Has Affected Other Anime Series

At the advance screening for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War television anime on Sunday, voice actor Noriaki Sugiyama (Uryū Ishida) revealed that the series' massive cast list has affected recording schedules for other anime series. Sugiyama shared that there is a list that explains which actors will appear in how many episodes and that "at its peak, there's about 80 people" recording in a single day.

"I heard that during the time on the days of the week when BLEACH was being recorded, other productions were not able to get ahold of the cast!" Sugiyama said.

Fellow cast members Masakazu Morita (Ichigo Kurosaki) and Fumiko Orikasa (Rukia Kuchiki) agreed and said they had heard the same thing. Morita nodded and then chimed in that when he went to other job sites, the staff complained a lot about it, including various production companies and Morita's manager. Morita added with a wry smile that all he could do was apologize.

The Bleach anime features many popular voice actors, including Yuki Matsuoka , Shinichiro Miki Aya Hisakawa , Ryotaro Okiayu , Akio Ohtsuka , Tomokazu Sugita , Romi Park , Rina Satou , Yūki Ono , Yumi Uchiyama , Natsuki Hanae , Satoshi Hino , Daiki Yamashita , Asami Seto , Yoshitsugu Matsuoka , Kōichi Yamadera , Tomoaki Maeno , KENN , Wataru Hatano , and more.

The anime based on the "Thousand Year Blood War" arc of Tite Kubo 's Bleach manga will be split into four- cours (quarters of a year), and premiere on October 10. The anime will cover the rest of the original manga up through its ending.

Viz Media will hold the North American premiere at New York Comic Con on October 8. NYCC noted that the premiere event will be ahead of a " simulcast " of the anime.

Source: Oricon News