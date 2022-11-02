Spooky Uzumaki Apparel Comes to CultureFly Store

Prices range from US$20-68

The CultureFly pop culture merchandise brand launched its Uzumaki apparel collection with Viz Media on its online store on Monday. The collection, which first debuted at New York Comic Con last month, features Junji Ito 's iconic manga art on cut and sew outerwear, wovens, t-shirts, headwear, and more. Prices range from US$20-68.

CultureFly earlier teamed up with electric motorbike manufacturer Super73 to create an Uzumaki electric bicycle to display at its NYCC booth.

Junji Ito 's 1998-1999 manga follows the inhabitants of a town where strange occurrences related to a spiral shape began occurring one after another. Viz Media originally released the manga in three collected volumes from 2007-2008, and later released an omnibus edition.

The manga inspired a live-action horror film starring Eriko Hatsune and Fan Fhi in 2000, as well as an anime mini-series that will premiere on Toonami . The anime was originally slated to debut on Toonami in 2020 before it premiered in Japan, but it is currently delayed because the staff needs more time "in order to replicate the quality of the intricate designs and detailed line work" of the manga.

