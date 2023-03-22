Tomokazu Sugita, Nana Mizuki Star as Dogs in Love in Live-Action Show

Sugita voices commoner Shiba Inu, while Mizuki voices celebrity Chihuahua

©Fuji TV

The live-action TV miniseries Tokyo Inu Love Story (lit. “Tokyo Dog Love Story”) will star dog-loving voice actors Tomokazu Sugita and Nana Mizuki in the leading roles. The pair previously worked together on Persona 5 and its various spin-offs and adaptations as Yusuke Kitagawa and Ann Tamaki respectively.

Sugita (Gintoki in Gintama and Joseph Joestar in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure ) voices Musashi, a commoner Shiba Inu who is indifferent to love. Meanwhile, Mizuki (Hinata in Naruto and Fate Testarossa in Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha ) voices Marie, a celebrity Chihuahua. When the two meet at a dog park, Marie falls in love at first sight—only to learn that Musashi is far from the celebrity prince she hoped for.

©Fuji TV

Sugita commented about the experience: “Voicing a dog. And a Shiba at that. I thought it might help my performance, so I played the role while thinking about the dog I used to have—but it didn't do much. Still, it brought out some warm feelings.”

Meanwhile, Mizuki was impressed with the dog actor she was voicing. “It was my first time voicing a real dog, but Chappie-chan, the dog who played Marie, was able to show many facial expressions well. And I was able to record with Sugita-kun, who played Musashi, so I was able to play the role freely while having fun.”

Tokyo Inu Love Story will run for three consecutive weeks on Fuji TV starting Wednesday.

Update: Typo fixed. Thanks, tsog.

Source: Comic Natalie