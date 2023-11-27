Make More Dishes (& Memories) in New Pokémon Camping CG/Live-Action Shorts

Image via www.youtube.com

Experience what it would be like to make food for your favoritein a new three-episode series!

In 2022 the official Japanese Pokémon YouTube channel released a three-episode “Sweet Winter with Pokémon ” (roughly translated) series. In these short videos, we see a man making and enjoying an assortment of sweet baked good for himself and his Charmander, Pikachu, Jigglypuff, and Psyduck. One year later in October 2023, the channel released a follow-up. Titled “Camping Trip With Pokémon ” the series now features the same man taking his Charmeleon, Pikachu, Jigglypuff, Psyduck, and new addition Sprigatito on a camping trip.''

The first episode of the short movie “Camping Trip with Pokémon ” “Refreshing! Muscat Cake with Bursting Aroma” has been released!

I wonder what kind of food is waiting for the Pokémon this time...?

Be sure to check out the official YouTube for the full version!

https://youtu.be/M0isr5JDMW8

Following a similar format to the previous series, each episode begins with an introduction of the food items being made, followed by the Pokémon playing around a bit. Then the video demonstrates how to prepare each dish and ends with the characters enjoying the meal.

However, what sets the 2023 series apart from the 2022 series is the slight melancholic atmosphere surrounding the Charmeleon. It's first seen in one of the first shots we see the Charmeleon when it is longingly looking at the sky. This continues into the second episode and concludes in the finale with a sequence that is reminiscent to the Pokémon episode “Bye, Bye Butterfree.”

Image via www.youtube.com ©2023 Pokémon. ©1995-2023 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.

While they're mostly videos on how to make some culinary dishes, the story presented in “Camping Trip with Pokémon ” is heartfelt and worth watching.