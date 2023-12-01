Get a Grand Order in McDonald's Fate Collaboration

McDonald's is no stranger to collaborations with big name properties. For Christmas 2023, though, McDonald's Japan is teaming up with videogame company Type-Moon to bring a Christmas-themed Fate/Grand Order (FGO) collaboration.

Image via c.cocacola.co.jp ©TYPE-MOON / FGO PROJECT

On November 29, McDonald's Japan announced its collaboration with the mobile game Fate/Grand Order. During the November 29-December 25 campaign, FGO fans can use any receipt from a Value Set to enter for a chance to win either a portrait art piece or a McDonald's card featuring FGO characters in their festive Santa attire. There will be three different designs for the portraits and cards fans can win during the event and will change weekly.

Fate/Grand Order

A total of 10,000 people will win an original Mac card!



McDonald's & Coca-Cola & FGO Santa All Stars from today, November 29 (Wednesday)

Christmas campaign 🎁

Currently being held at McDonald's!

The characters featured are Artoria Pendragon and Nightingale (Week 1 November 29 to December 7), Karna and Quetzalcoatl (Week 2 December 8 to December 16), and Attilia the San(ta), Martha, and Jeanne d'Arc Alter Santa Lily (Week 3 December 17 to December 25). The cards will have the same designs as the portraits, but you can win two instead of just one. Unfortunately, only 10 lucky winners per week will get the portraits, and 1,000 winners per week for the cards.

McDonald's Japan has listed several rules, regulations, and tips on the event home page. These include breakfast combos being excluded from the event, receipts from value sets purchased with coupons or apps are eligible, and photos should have a resolution of 1,600 by 1,200 pixels, among a few other rules.

Sources: Coca-Cola Japan, Game Watch