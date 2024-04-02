Granblue Fantasy Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Music Video

Video features new song, animation

Mobile phone technology has been around since the 1980s and has rapidly developed into the smartphone technology we know today. With implementation of internet use for mobile phone and smartphones in the 2000s, there has been a development of more universal mobile gaming experiences. As technology improved and mobile game experiences developed, there was a rise in more mobile RPGs. Many of those mobile RPGs have come and gone, but at least in Japan, Granblue Fantasy has managed to keep the interest of thousands of players. Now, a decade into the franchise 's history, Cygames has released a music video on March 10 celebrating the game's 10th anniversary.

[ Granblue Fantasy ] Today, Sunday, March 10th, Granblue Fantasy celebrates its 10th anniversary! To commemorate this, a "10th Anniversary Movie" has been released on the official YouTube channel. The video is full of highlights, so please take a look! ⇒ https://youtu.be/8BSHGGPQO_Y#グラブル [GrabBlue] #グラブル10周年 [Granblu 10th anniversary]

The video features a new song and animation recanting the history of the series. According to Granblue Fantasy 's official website, the song features Yūki Ono , Hisako Kanemoto , Nao Tōyama , and Rei Kugimiya (although it doesn't specify if they are in character). The video is a beautiful little trip down memory lane for a decade of Granblue Fantasy .

Image via www.youtube.com ©Cygames, Inc.

Seeing Granblue Fantasy celebrate its 10th anniversary is surreal to say the least. However, the music video is a great way to commemorate the games milestone.

Cygames released the original Granblue Fantasy smartphone game in 2014.

The Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising fighting game for the franchise launched for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam on December 14.

Granblue Fantasy : Relink launched for PS5, PS4, and PC via Steam on February 1 after several delays. The game recently sold over 1 million copies.