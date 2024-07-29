Former AKB48 Member Haruka Ishida Announces Marriage

The former idol announced her marriage with a beautiful photo of herself in a wedding dress.

Haruka Ishida , former member of the idol group AKB48 , announced her marriage on July 29 on her X (formerly Twitter ) account. In the tweet, Ishida posted a heartfelt message to her fans along with a lovely photo of herself in a wedding dress.

I have an announcement

In her message, Ishida writes (roughly translated):

To everyone who always supports me,

This is a personal matter, but I would like to announce I have recently married a non-celebrity.

I have been able to work hard to this point thanks to the fans who have always supported me. I would like to continue my work without forgetting my feelings of gratitude. I am still inexperienced, but I will continue to grow both as a person and as Haru-kyan.

I would appreciate your continued guidance and support.

This is a nice message to her fans and those she has worked with. At the time of writing Ishida has received more than 1,300 responses, a majority of which are well-wishes from her fans and colleagues. One response of note was from musician and voice of Yuta Okkotsu from Jujutsu Kaisen , Megumi Ogata . In her message Ogata wrote (roughly translated), “I wish you a long and happy life together! You're beautiful, Haru-kyan.”

Along with being a former member of AKB48 , Ishida has also appeared in multiple anime series including Action Heroine Cheer Fruits as Genki Aoyama and Yuki Aoyama, ArtisWitch as Saki, and Nobunaga The Fool as Bianchi. Her full CV and biography can be found through her agency.