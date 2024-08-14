Interest
EVANGELION × Nikke Crossover Could Prove Best Anti-Angel Defense Are Chest-High Walls
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
In 1995, Hideaki Anno introduced anime fans to an influential giant robot anime with Neon Genesis Evangelion. Although the story's ending has gone through a few changes over the years, fans are still enamored with its narrative core to this day. This has led to Evangelion crossing over with many other anime and video game franchises, especially in the past decade. The legendary series will now join forces with the popular mobile game Goddess of Victory: Nikke on August 22.
Goddess of Victory: Nikke's English and Japanese X (formerly Twitter) accounts announced the collaboration on August 13:
【コラボまもなく開始】— 【公式】勝利の女神：NIKKE (@NIKKE_japan) August 13, 2024
「勝利の女神：NIKKE」×「エヴァンゲリオン」コラボは8月22日から正式スタート🎉
アーク防衛戦、始動！
YOU CAN (NOT) EVADE.#NIKKExEVA #NIKKEエヴァコラボ #アーク防衛戦始動 #NIKKE #ニケ #メガニケ pic.twitter.com/9COQFhWqVX
【Collaboration Starting Soon】— GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE (@NIKKE_en) August 13, 2024
「GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE」×「EVANGELION」 collaboration begins officially on 8/22! 🎉
The Ark Defense Battle, initiate!
YOU CAN (NOT) EVADE.#NIKKE#NIKKExEVA#TheArkDefenseBattleInitiate pic.twitter.com/XzMiVbxYWc
The Goddess of Victory: Nikke staff released a press statement on August 13 with more info: the collaboration would be a limited-time event and feature Evangelion characters such as Asuka Langley Shikinami, Rey Ayanami, Mari Illustrious Makinami, and Misato Katsuragi along with Evangelion outfits and artwork in a “New Nikke story event.” It's a bit odd Evangelion's protagonist, Shinji Ikari, is not making an appearance in the crossover. However, considering the game is titled Goddess of Victory: Nikke, the decision not to include Shinji, who is coded as male throughout Evangelion, is understandable.
Goddess of Victory: Nikke also released a promotional video for the crossover on YouTube on August 11. The 30-second video features the iconic warning signal from Evangelion and what appears to be the collaboration's main antagonist.
The Goddess of Victory: Nikke YouTube channel released a follow-up collaboration video on August 14. The video teases Asuka, Rei, and Mari gearing up for battle against the above-mentioned antagonist.
Along with the collaboration with Evangelion, Goddess of Victory: Nikke is also running a special giveaway. Five fans will win a Nikke T-shirt, and five others will win an original Eva Store t-shirt. To be eligible to win, fans must follow the Nikke X/Twitter account (either English or Japanese) and repost the giveaway announcement. The game's English website has the official rules for entry into the giveaway. (Unfortunately, the rules do not cover the Japan side of the giveaway.)
【エヴァコラボ開催直前！フォロー＆リポストキャンペーン】— 【公式】勝利の女神：NIKKE (@NIKKE_japan) August 13, 2024
「勝利の女神：NIKKE」×「エヴァンゲリオン」のコラボは間もなくスタート！
本日は特別にエヴァグッズなどが当たるキャンペーンを開催いたします🎊
フォロー＆リポストでご参加ください✨️
◆参加方法
1.@NIKKE_japanをフォロー… pic.twitter.com/oudG1HpRep
【Collaboration Pre-Launch Follow & Repost Event】— GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE (@NIKKE_en) August 13, 2024
「GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE」×「EVANGELION」 collaboration will begin soon!
We are holding a special giveaway for you to win EVANGELION goodies and more! 🎊
Join the giveaway by following & reposting! ✨️
◆How to Join
1.… pic.twitter.com/qLefzES5Xo
