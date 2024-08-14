EVANGELION × Nikke Crossover Could Prove Best Anti-Angel Defense Are Chest-High Walls

You can (not) evade or you can (not) run away?

In 1995, Hideaki Anno introduced anime fans to an influential giant robot anime with Neon Genesis Evangelion . Although the story's ending has gone through a few changes over the years, fans are still enamored with its narrative core to this day. This has led to Evangelion crossing over with many other anime and video game franchises, especially in the past decade. The legendary series will now join forces with the popular mobile game Goddess of Victory: Nikke on August 22.

Image via x.com ©khara ©2022-2024 PROXIMA BETA PTE. LTD ALL RIGHTS RESERVED ©2022-2024 SHIFT UP CORP. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Goddess of Victory: Nikke's English and Japanese X (formerly Twitter ) accounts announced the collaboration on August 13:

【Collaboration Starting Soon】



「GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE」×「EVANGELION」 collaboration begins officially on 8/22! 🎉



The Ark Defense Battle, initiate!

YOU CAN (NOT) EVADE.#NIKKE#NIKKExEVA#TheArkDefenseBattleInitiate pic.twitter.com/XzMiVbxYWc — GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE (@NIKKE_en) August 13, 2024

The Goddess of Victory: Nikke staff released a press statement on August 13 with more info: the collaboration would be a limited-time event and feature Evangelion characters such as Asuka Langley Shikinami, Rey Ayanami, Mari Illustrious Makinami, and Misato Katsuragi along with Evangelion outfits and artwork in a “New Nikke story event.” It's a bit odd Evangelion 's protagonist, Shinji Ikari, is not making an appearance in the crossover. However, considering the game is titled Goddess of Victory: Nikke, the decision not to include Shinji, who is coded as male throughout Evangelion , is understandable.

Goddess of Victory: Nikke also released a promotional video for the crossover on YouTube on August 11. The 30-second video features the iconic warning signal from Evangelion and what appears to be the collaboration's main antagonist.

The Goddess of Victory: Nikke YouTube channel released a follow-up collaboration video on August 14. The video teases Asuka, Rei, and Mari gearing up for battle against the above-mentioned antagonist.

Along with the collaboration with Evangelion , Goddess of Victory: Nikke is also running a special giveaway. Five fans will win a Nikke T-shirt, and five others will win an original Eva Store t-shirt. To be eligible to win, fans must follow the Nikke X/ Twitter account (either English or Japanese) and repost the giveaway announcement. The game's English website has the official rules for entry into the giveaway. (Unfortunately, the rules do not cover the Japan side of the giveaway.)

【Collaboration Pre-Launch Follow & Repost Event】



「GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE」×「EVANGELION」 collaboration will begin soon!



We are holding a special giveaway for you to win EVANGELION goodies and more! 🎊



Join the giveaway by following & reposting! ✨️



◆How to Join

1.… pic.twitter.com/qLefzES5Xo — GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE (@NIKKE_en) August 13, 2024