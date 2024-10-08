Kotono Mitsuishi, Tomokazu Seki Magically Transform in Coffee Ads

It's a new type of transformation for theleads

As seen in classical theater, modern tokusatsu shows, and anime, the tradition of transformation is ingrained in Japanese entertainment. Now that tradition continues in a series of commercials for the Japanese Mt. Rainier brand of coffee. Voicing the transforming soy and oat lattes are two performers forever tied to magical transformation: Sailor Moon 's Kotono Mitsuishi and Fruits Basket 's Tomokazu Seki .

Image via www.youtube.com © MORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY CO.,LTD. All Rights Reserved.

The Mt. Rainier X (formerly Twitter ) account revealed the new commercial campaign on October 1 with three still shots and a video of the Mt. Rainier Soy Latte transforming with Mitsuishi's voice.

【Important Notice】

This,

Does this,

And becomes this. (Voice: Kotono Mitsuishi )

The Mt. Rainier X/ Twitter account then posted another set of commercials featuring Mitsuishi on October 2, followed by two more featuring Seki instead.

The Morinaga Milk Industries YouTube channel posted a compilation of all the commercials starring Mitsuishi and Seki.