Kotono Mitsuishi, Tomokazu Seki Magically Transform in Coffee Ads
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
As seen in classical theater, modern tokusatsu shows, and anime, the tradition of transformation is ingrained in Japanese entertainment. Now that tradition continues in a series of commercials for the Japanese Mt. Rainier brand of coffee. Voicing the transforming soy and oat lattes are two performers forever tied to magical transformation: Sailor Moon's Kotono Mitsuishi and Fruits Basket's Tomokazu Seki.
The Mt. Rainier X (formerly Twitter) account revealed the new commercial campaign on October 1 with three still shots and a video of the Mt. Rainier Soy Latte transforming with Mitsuishi's voice.
【Important Notice】
This,
Does this,
And becomes this. (Voice: Kotono Mitsuishi)
The Mt. Rainier X/Twitter account then posted another set of commercials featuring Mitsuishi on October 2, followed by two more featuring Seki instead.
The Morinaga Milk Industries YouTube channel posted a compilation of all the commercials starring Mitsuishi and Seki.
Sources: Mt. Rainier's X/Twitter account, (link 2, link 3, link 4, link 5), Morinaga Milk Industries YouTube channel, Anime! Anime!