Naruto x Asian Kung-Fu Generation Unite for Rocking Music Video
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
While not synonymous with the Naruto franchise, the band Asian Kung-Fu Generation provided three iconic theme songs for Naruto, Naruto Shippūden, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime. On October 10, Asian Kung-Fu Generation partnered with Weekly Shonen Jump magazine for a new music video featuring original manga drawings set to Naruto Shippūden's penultimate opening theme song, “Blood Circulator,” for the 25th anniversary of the Naruto manga series.
But instead of following the titular character, the video centers the story from supporting character Shikamaru Nara.
As of press time, the video has over 260,000 views. As it features iconic moments from the eyes of Shikamaru, it chronicles the events in volumes 19-27 and volumes 37-38 rather than all 72 volumes of the manga series.
