Singer Kaori Oda Announces Son's Birth

Oda plans on holding solo events & concerts in 2025

Image via x.com ©織田かおり

Singer Kaori Oda announced on her X (formerly Twitter ) account that she has given birth to her son on November 14.

To everyone who always support me and involved with my work.



This is a personal matter, but I recently gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

I am savoring the happiness of having a new member in my family.

I am filled with gratitude for the many kind messages I received since announcing my pregnancy.

I want to cherish the days ahead with my family of three.



Currently, I am mainly updating [my online fan community] "Kaori Holdings" on Fanicon, but I will gradually resume work outside of the live performances.

Next year, I am also planning to hold solo events and return to the live stage performances, so I look forward to meeting you all.



Thank you for your continued support of me, Kaori Oda .

Oda announced her pregnancy in early July. At the time of her announcement, Oda was touring with fellow musician Yuki Kajiura . However, Oda canceled her final tour appearances to focus on her health and pregnancy.

Oda has performed the theme song for Baccano! (“Calling”), The Testament of Sister New Devil BURST (“Over the Testament”), Tsubasa: RESERVoir CHRoNiCLE (“Dream Scape”), among others. Her agency lists her full résumé.