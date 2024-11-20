Actors Masaki Okada & Mitsuki Takahata Announce Marriage

Image via www.instagram.com

Masaki Okada and Mitsuki Takahata , who co-starred as the couple Otoya and Ichiko Aihara in the live-action 1122: For a Happy Marriage series this past summer, announced their real-life marriage on their respective Instagram accounts on November 19.

The two actors released a joint message regarding their marriage. They wrote (roughly translated):

To everyone who has always supported us,



We are pleased to announce we, Masaki Okada and Mitsuki Takahata , are getting married.



We both started this job in our teens and have come this far thanks to the countless wonderful people and works we have encountered, and above all, the support of everyone.

We are very happy, and a little nervous, to be able to make this announcement.



We have been best friends for a long time, but from now on we will be husband and wife.

We will continue to work hard, caring for and encouraging each other, so we can show you the best of ourselves in our work, and we hope you will continue to watch over us kindly.



It's getting colder and colder every day, making it difficult to manage our health, but we wish you all good health and happiness.

We look forward to your continued support.

As of the press time, Okada and Takahata have received nearly one million likes combined.

The 1122: For a Happy Marriage series' Instagram and X (formerly Twitter ) accounts also posted congratulatory messages to the actors and included an image of the couple making gyōza dumplings from the series.

Okada has also appeared in the live-action Space Brothers film as Hibito Nanba, the live-action Gintama film as Kotaro Katsura, the live-action JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable film as Keicho Nijimura, among others. His agency lists his full résumé.

Takahata has appeared in the live-action Golden Kamuy film as Umeko Kakizaki, the live-action HK/Hentai Kamen film as a TV reporter, Napping Princess as Kokone Morikawa, among others. Her agency lists her full résumé.